Baldock’s virtual Christmas light switch-on and fayre: all the details

Published: 9:51 AM December 2, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

Baldock Christmas lights switch-on will take place virtually this Saturday as committee members continue to review ever-changing legislation.

The Christmas lights switch-on will be a virtual event in Baldock this year. Picture: Tara Geere - Credit: Archant

The Baldock Christmas Fayre committee is inviting people to join them and Father Christmas for the big switch-on, from 5.45pm for a 6pm switch.

You can view the event from the comfort of your home via livestream on the Baldock Virtual Christmas Fayre Facepage page.

This year’s planning has been hugely different for the committee.

Stuart and Katy Matthews, Tara Geere and Alistair Willoughby explained how over the last few months the Baldock Christmas Fayre committee – under the Baldock Events Forum – had to review how the ever-changing guidance and legislation that would affect the Christmas Fayre.

The Baldock Christmas Fayre committee have created a virtual event for 2020. Picture: Tara Geere - Credit: Archant

Given the timing of the event and the latest guidance, unfortunately, this has meant for this year events it will be virtual only.

The committee say they love Christmas so much that they’ve taken this opportunity to work with Baldock businesses and crafty people to put together a ‘Baldock Virtual Christmas Fayre’ on Facebook – which went live this morning!

Here, you’ll find a range of ‘stalls’, that would usually have filled the venues, ready for you to order all of those special little presents. Katy said: “We think it is incredibly important this year to support your local independent businesses and help them through this tough time.

“So, please join us on Saturday from 5.45pm for the switch on from the warmth and comfort of your homes and tune in via our Facebook page – Baldock Virtual Christmas Fayre.

“Don’t forget to help yourself to a bit of mulled wine for the authentic experience, and afterwards why not have a look through our Facebook page to buy something special!”

Businesses in Baldock will also be taking part in a Christmas window display competition to help spread some Christmas cheer.

The town’s Rotary club will also be teaming up with Santa for the annual sleigh tour of the town, getting us into the spirit.

The committee asks members of the public not to try to attend the High Street to watch in person, as this could cause complications that would mean the event will be cancelled.

To browse the virtual fayre, go to facebook.com/Baldock-Virtual-Christmas-Fayre.