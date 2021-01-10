Baldock Tesco store evacuated after fire breaks out

Breaking

Published: 7:57 PM January 10, 2021 Updated: 8:24 PM January 10, 2021

A fire broke out at Tesco Extra in Baldock this evening. - Credit: Ross McIntyre

Tesco Baldock has been evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor of the store this evening.

Fire crews were called at 6.41pm to the store in High Street after a blaze started in the generator room.

Six pumps, an aerial ladder and a command support unit were deployed to the scene.

Herts Police said in a statement on Facebook: "We're currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a fire in #Baldock High Street.

"Road closures are in place and people are asked to please avoid the area at this time."

Everyone was evacuated from the building safely. The incident is ongoing.