Baldock Tesco extra reopens following blaze

Published: 10:19 AM January 11, 2021

A fire broke out at Tesco Extra in Baldock this evening. - Credit: Dawn Welford

Baldock's Tesco Extra store has reopened this morning following a fire on the second floor yesterday evening.

Herts Fire and Rescue team has confirmed that the fire in the generator room at the High Street shop was started accidentally.

A spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a fire at Tesco Extra in High Street, Baldock at 6.41pm on Sunday, January 10.

"On arrival, firefighters located a fire in a second floor generator room. Six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and command support unit were sent to the scene.

"Everyone was evacuated safely and the fire was successfully extinguished. Crews had left the scene by 9.55pm. The fire is believed to have started accidentally."

The Comet is awaiting further comment from Tesco.