Baldock mental health support group offers "calm and relaxed environment"

Group founder William Stubbs. Picture: William Stubbs Archant

A mental health support group in Baldock is calling for new members in the new year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Baldock Support Group - which formed in October 2018 - has a community of around 15 who meet bi-weekly in Baldock Methodist Church.

You may also want to watch:

Group founder William Stubbs says the meetings are here to help "anyone suffering from mental health issues, primarily anxiety and depression."

The group is open to men and women of all ages, and is a "fairly calm and relaxed environment, with people free to talk as much or little as they want." William started the group when in recovery from an attempted suicide last summer, and after struggling to get the support he needed on the NHS, wanted "to help anyone going through similar issues".

The group - which has 93 members on Facebook - meet every other Wednesday at Baldock Methodist Church, and members are asked to bring £1 to help cover room costs.

The next meeting is after Christmas on January 8, from 8pm to 9pm.