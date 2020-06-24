Baldock McDonald’s reopens for walk-in takeaway

The restaurant at Baldock services opened this morning. Picture: Google Archant

The McDonald’s restaurant at Baldock services reopened for takeaway this morning, and is one of 280 locations across the country now taking walk-in orders.

The restaurant – at the A1(M) J10 services – will be serving takeaway food with the following safety measures in place:

• Clear signposting and floor markings to create a one-way system for customers and delivery couriers.

• A limited number of people will be allowed inside restaurants to help customers and employees adhere to social distancing.

• Customers will be welcomed inside when a space becomes available and will be asked to sanitise their hands at designated cleaning stations.

• There will be fewer self-order screens switched on, and those in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes. Customers can also order via the My McDonald’s app.

• Customers are encouraged to visit alone to collect their food where possible. For those visiting with children, play areas and digital play areas will remain closed.

• Restaurant seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed.

• With dining areas closed, recycling points will also remain closed. The large majority of McDonald’s packaging can be recycled, and customers are encouraged to dispose of their litter responsibly and recycle wherever possible when they get home.