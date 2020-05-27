Baldock school launches ‘alternative’ Greenway Challenge for Garden House Hospice Care

Previous Knights Templar pupils taking part in their annual Greenway Challenge. Picture: KTS Archant

For the last four years, pupils and staff at a Baldock school have completed the Greenway Challenge – a 13 mile walk around the Greenway in the last week of the summer term, to raise money for worthy causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year, however, Knights Templar School has been forced to launch an ‘alternative’ Greenway Challenge, which will be raising money for Garden House Hospice Care.

You may also want to watch:

Pupil, staff and the wider KTS community will be walking, running or cycling the equivalent of 13 miles – all while adhering to government guidelines on social distancing.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Mr Litchfield said: “Charities have been suffering more than most during this time and the Garden House Hospice is no exception. In true Knights Templar School spirit, we want to do something to help them.

“We are asking our school community to join together to take part in an ‘Alternative Greenway Challenge’ starting over half term to help raise some much needed funds.”

To donate, visit the KTS justgiving page.