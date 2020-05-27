Advanced search

Baldock school launches ‘alternative’ Greenway Challenge for Garden House Hospice Care

PUBLISHED: 11:16 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 27 May 2020

Previous Knights Templar pupils taking part in their annual Greenway Challenge. Picture: KTS

Previous Knights Templar pupils taking part in their annual Greenway Challenge. Picture: KTS

Archant

For the last four years, pupils and staff at a Baldock school have completed the Greenway Challenge – a 13 mile walk around the Greenway in the last week of the summer term, to raise money for worthy causes.

This year, however, Knights Templar School has been forced to launch an ‘alternative’ Greenway Challenge, which will be raising money for Garden House Hospice Care.

You may also want to watch:

Pupil, staff and the wider KTS community will be walking, running or cycling the equivalent of 13 miles – all while adhering to government guidelines on social distancing.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Mr Litchfield said: “Charities have been suffering more than most during this time and the Garden House Hospice is no exception. In true Knights Templar School spirit, we want to do something to help them.

“We are asking our school community to join together to take part in an ‘Alternative Greenway Challenge’ starting over half term to help raise some much needed funds.”

To donate, visit the KTS justgiving page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Knebworth House to reopen formal gardens and dinosaur trail

The herb garden at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House, Gardens and Park

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Most Read

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Knebworth House to reopen formal gardens and dinosaur trail

The herb garden at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House, Gardens and Park

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Latest from the The Comet

Baldock school launches ‘alternative’ Greenway Challenge for Garden House Hospice Care

Previous Knights Templar pupils taking part in their annual Greenway Challenge. Picture: KTS

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Best Employers: innovation versus the coronavirus

Innovation has never been moer important to business -- and so challenging with workforces separated by remote working Picture: Getty Image/iStockphoto

Marathon runner and trolleybus owner: Meeting Stevenage’s new mayor Jim Brown

Jim Brown served as a borough councillor for the Old Town ward for eight years. Picture: Jim Brown

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant
Drive 24