Santa and his sleigh ride into town for season's Yuletide festivities

PUBLISHED: 14:16 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 06 December 2019

Baldock Rotary Club has started its annual sleigh rides across the town. Picture: Baldock Rotary Club

Baldock Rotary Club has started its annual sleigh rides across the town. Picture: Baldock Rotary Club

Baldock Rotary Club's annual Santa Sleigh rides will continue across the town and surrounding villages this week.

Father Christmas and his little helpers took to the streets of Baldock last week, and are set to continue visiting families across the town throughout December.

The Rotary club began its sleigh run with one side of London Road, a portion of Clothall, The Sycamores, Norton Road and West Avenue from Thursday last week.

This evening, they will continue to brave the cold evenings with visits to a further eight streets in Clothall Common, including Rivett Close, Rhee Spring and Hurst Close.

Rotarian Paul Luckett said: "Baldock Rotary Club and the elves have been assisting Father Christmas visit the streets of Baldock and surrounding for more than 15 years, since it  took over the sleigh from Roundtable.

"The sleigh schedule and the installation of the Christmas lights in Baldock town centre are two of the activities that the Rotary club contributes to the community in Baldock to bring Christmas cheer and this is widely appreciated by both adults and children alike.

"The funds collected during this period, generously donated by residents, enables the Rotary club to make donations througnhout the year to international, national and local charitable causes."

Tomorrow evening will see Baldock's very own Mr Claus head to Nightingale Road, Willian Way and Clare Crescent - to name just three of nine.

The village of Ashwell will also be included in the festivities, as the sleigh ventures to roads - including Angels Meadow, Silver Street and High Street - there on Monday night.

After ticking off a few more streets in Baldock on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, the sleigh will make its way through the roads of Weston and its cul-de-sacs. Santa will take a break over the weekend of Decemeber 14 and 15, and will set up shop outside Tesco in Baldock.

The sleigh visits will continue on Tuesday, Decemeber 17, as the team complete its visits in Clothall Common - including Mercia Road, Bush Spring and Downlands - and will come to a close after a trip to Bygrave on Wednesday, December 18.

