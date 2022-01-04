Rotary thanks community following return of popular sleigh collection

Baldock Rotary was pleased to be able to resume its annual sleigh ride through town in 2021 - Credit: Baldock Rotary

Baldock Rotary has thanked the community for its support following the success of its Christmas fundraiser.

The club was "extremely pleased with the reception and comments" it received from residents when it resumed its street to street collection with Father Christmas and his extravagant sleigh.

The event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, is a tradition enjoyed by children and adults alike.

Rotarian Paul Luckett said: "Thanks also go to everyone who supported Baldock Rotary Club during this period with their time and effort.

"As well as Rotary members and their wives and partners, a number of community groups and members of the public gave their time to assist. We thank you all for your valued contribution."

The Rotary club collection at Christmas is the major fundraising event of the year and the money received will enable the club to make valuable donations to charitable causes.

Baldock Rotary President Michael Muir added: “The club recognises that people have made their Christmas donations to Rotary at a difficult time and we are extremely grateful for the generosity shown."

The Rotary club also appreciates the kind words that have been said about the Christmas lights around Baldock town centre.

Paul continued: "This activity takes a significant amount of time, effort and investment by the Rotary club.

"This activity takes a significant amount of time, effort and investment by the Rotary club. Thanks go to those members of the community who have supported the club in this activity. It is good to receive positive comments and appreciation for this work.

"Thank you again, and best wishes from Baldock Rotary to everyone for a happier, healthier and more peaceful 2022… fingers crossed!"

If you or your community activity has a project that would benefit from support from Baldock Rotary, email community services chairman John Wright at jfw123@btinternet.com.

Baldock Rotary is also looking to attract new members. If you are interested, contact them via www.baldockrotary.co.uk, call membership secretary, Paul Redwood on 07999 350990 or email paul49redwood@gmail.com.