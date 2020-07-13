Advanced search

Baldock Rotary Club announces charity donations of more than £25,000 in bumper fundraising year

PUBLISHED: 12:57 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 13 July 2020

Baldock Rotary president Paul Redwood (right). Picture: Baldock Rotary

Baldock Rotary Club has raised more than £25,000 for charities this year, the organisation has announced.

Fundraising activities between July 2019 and June 2020 have seen the club donate to international charities – ShelterBox Trust, Lend with Care, and the Kenya Trust – as well as local causes such as the Baldock community minibus appeal and Garden House Hospice Care.

A donation was also made in response to a national Rotary appeal for disaster relief in Mozambique, and the club has made donations to Rotary’s international charity foundation for its ‘End Polio Now’ campaign.

President Paul Redwood said: “Baldock Rotary Club is proud to have been able to make these substantial donations to such worthwhile charitable causes and would like to express its thanks for the support received from everyone in the community of Baldock, Stotfold, Ashwell and the surrounding villages.”

