Baldock primary school celebrates 50th anniversary

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:00 PM September 29, 2022
A number of school children in blue jumpers.

The school will hold an Open Morning for potential new students and their families. - Credit: Forte Communications

A Baldock primary school has celebrated its 50 year anniversary, and will be holding an Open Morning for potential new students and their families.

St John’s Catholic Primary School will host the Open Morning between 10am and 11.45am on Wednesday, October 19. 

During the event, families will be able to meet teachers, explore the school's facilities and discover information about the establishment.

Headmaster Tom Timson sat on a bench with a number of St John's pupils.

Headmaster Tom Timson with a number of St John's pupils. - Credit: Forte Communications

The location - on Providence Way - first opened its doors to pupils in 1972, and has been welcoming new students ever since.

Headteacher Tom Timson said: “I am delighted to celebrate 50 years of St Johns.

A young pupil with a pen and a whiteboard.

During the Open Morning, families will be able to meet teachers, explore the school's facilities and discover information about the school. - Credit: Forte Communications

"I am so proud to lead a school that has always had its roots firmly in the community that it serves.

“We invite families to visit our inspiring school community by attending our upcoming Open Morning or arranging a school tour with us."

A young child holding a swing.

The Open Morning will take place on Wednesday, October 19. - Credit: Forte Communications

The headmaster, sat on the opposite side of the bench with pupils.

St John's first opened its doors in 1972. - Credit: Forte Communications

The exterior of the school.

The school welcomes pupils from "all faiths and none". - Credit: Forte Communications

A boy holding a pencil and paper.

The school boasts a "thriving and inclusive community". - Credit: Forte Communications

A football field with white lines, and trees surrounding it.

The school has been "providing an excellent education for the community’s children" since its opening. - Credit: Forte Communications


