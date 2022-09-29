The school will hold an Open Morning for potential new students and their families. - Credit: Forte Communications

A Baldock primary school has celebrated its 50 year anniversary, and will be holding an Open Morning for potential new students and their families.

St John’s Catholic Primary School will host the Open Morning between 10am and 11.45am on Wednesday, October 19.

During the event, families will be able to meet teachers, explore the school's facilities and discover information about the establishment.

The location - on Providence Way - first opened its doors to pupils in 1972, and has been welcoming new students ever since.

Headteacher Tom Timson said: “I am delighted to celebrate 50 years of St Johns.

"I am so proud to lead a school that has always had its roots firmly in the community that it serves.

“We invite families to visit our inspiring school community by attending our upcoming Open Morning or arranging a school tour with us."

