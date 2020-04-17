Advanced search

Baldock pub launches new click-and-collect service amid COVID-19 outbreak

PUBLISHED: 17:05 19 April 2020

Old White Horse Baldock

Old White Horse Baldock

Archant

A Baldock bar and restaurant has announced a new click-and-collect food service for residents during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pub has been delivering food parcels to residents during lockdown.

The Old White Horse, on Station Road, has been offering food parcels to vulnerable residents in recent weeks – but has now decided to upscale its operations amid increasing demand.

Owner Benjamin Smith said: “We have been busy at the Old White Horse in order to continue to help the community as much as we can.

“Following feedback from the community, we have just extended our offer to help families, couples and vulnerable neighbors with our new click-and-collect pub food. The items will be vac packed, giving six days life span on refrigerated meals. Incredible fresh food, no queues and helps people to stay safe – what is not to love?!”

Residents can email their order at craig.billington@pizzapotsandpints.co.uk – and will be contacted when food is ready for collection.

