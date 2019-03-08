Advanced search

Going to Baldock Oktoberfest this weekend? Take our quiz to get you in the spirit

PUBLISHED: 12:07 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 22 October 2019

The Munich Maestro's entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Munich Maestro's entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Baldock's Oktoberfest is set to return this weekend.

The event will take place at Brandles School on Friday from 6pm to 11pm and Saturday from 12pm to 11pm.

You may also want to watch:

Last year's event raised £2,000 for Keech Children's Hospice.

To get into the spirit, see how you fair with our Oktoberfest quiz.

Becky Roydhouse and Harri Long enjoy the beer festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonBecky Roydhouse and Harri Long enjoy the beer festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

For tickets, go to baldocktoberfest.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Have you seen wanted man from North Herts?

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding wanted Daniel Bonner from North Herts. Picture: Herts police

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Stotfold street cordoned off due to unexploded bomb fears

Police were called to Regent Street in Stotfold after fears of an unexploded bomb. Picture: Michael Brookes

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.

Most Read

Have you seen wanted man from North Herts?

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding wanted Daniel Bonner from North Herts. Picture: Herts police

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Stotfold street cordoned off due to unexploded bomb fears

Police were called to Regent Street in Stotfold after fears of an unexploded bomb. Picture: Michael Brookes

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.

Latest from the The Comet

Drug and alcohol services team up to help more addicts

The Living Room is one of three charities involved. Picture: DANNY LOO

Going to Baldock Oktoberfest this weekend? Take our quiz to get you in the spirit

The Munich Maestro's entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Modern slavery: Under reported, but on the rise in Hertfordshire

Modern slavery offences in Hertfordshire have increased by 22% since 2017. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists