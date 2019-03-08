Going to Baldock Oktoberfest this weekend? Take our quiz to get you in the spirit

The Munich Maestro's entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Baldock's Oktoberfest is set to return this weekend.

The event will take place at Brandles School on Friday from 6pm to 11pm and Saturday from 12pm to 11pm.

Last year's event raised £2,000 for Keech Children's Hospice.

To get into the spirit, see how you fair with our Oktoberfest quiz.

For tickets, go to baldocktoberfest.org.