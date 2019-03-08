Advanced search

Baldock Oktoberfest 2019 raises more than £2,000

PUBLISHED: 12:13 29 October 2019

Visitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan Millard

Visitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan Millard

Alan J Millard 15 SG4 0BS

Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest, which took place over the weekend, has raised £2,500 and counting for charity.

G LaRoche entertains the crowds at Baldock Oktoberfest 2019. Picture: Alan MillardG LaRoche entertains the crowds at Baldock Oktoberfest 2019. Picture: Alan Millard

The event - organised by the Baldock Beer Festival committee - welcomed visitors over the course of Friday and Saturday, and entertained them with German beers and hotdogs - prepared by North Herts College students - and music by Balstock organiser G LaRoche and the Munich Maestro Oompah band.

Tara Geere, chair of the Baldock Beer Festival committee, said: "A massive thank you to all the volunteers who came and supported us and the event goers who bought raffle tickets as well as the people who donated their stein deposits."

Visitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan MillardVisitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan Millard

The event has helped the committee raise £2,500 for the Stroke Association's East and North Hertfordshire Stroke Recovery Service - which was selected as two of the committee members, including Tara, have had strokes. She added: "Baldock is so lucky with all the wonderful community events, but this really was good fun."

"We still have some accounting to do for the final figures, however it looks like we will be in a position to give some more money away after the event. This is on top of the £5,000 we gave to local causes earlier in the year such as the Isabel Hospice and Feed Up Warm Up."

Visitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan MillardVisitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan Millard

Simon Chilley enjoys a pint at Baldock Oktoberfest with pal Matt, Picture: Alan MillardSimon Chilley enjoys a pint at Baldock Oktoberfest with pal Matt, Picture: Alan Millard

Visitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan MillardVisitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan Millard

Visitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan MillardVisitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan Millard

