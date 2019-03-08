Volunteer-led housing plan seeks to influence changing nature of Baldock

A consultation on future housing plans in Baldock is set to begin on Friday after neighbourhood volunteers came together to make a plan they believe is suitable to residents.

The aim of the Baldock, Bygrave and Clothall Neighbourhood Plan is to fill any gaps in North Herts District Council's Local Plan, in order to get the best outcome for the area.

Launching the consultation will be a public exhibition at the Baldock Community Centre on Friday from 7pm to 9pm, and on Saturday from 10am to 12 noon.

There will also be an opportunity to see the exhibitions at the Baldock Street Fair on May 18 at the group's stall.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We know that Baldock's going to change in the years ahead, so this is our chance to really influence how that happens.

The Neighbourhood Plan will have to be taken into account when building schemes come forward, so it carries real weight.

“A group of volunteers, drawn from local community organisations, has been formed to try to get the best possible outcome for Baldock, Bygrave and Clothall from whatever development takes place in the area in the coming years.”

Along with the exhibitions – where members will be on hand to answer questions – all residents and businesses are invited to take part in a survey to assess how well the group has addressed local views and idea for the future development in Baldock.

Key aims of the plan include improving parking and access at Baldock railway station and Knights Templar School, to protect and improve key areas of open space at Walls Field and to conserve and enhance Baldock's conservation area and historic buildings.

The plan also states that “if there's major development north of the railway, it keeps existing features – like Bygrave Road – and keeps a clear gap between Baldock and Bygrave”.

Under the plan, any development either side of Royston Road is co-ordinated and the impact on existing properties is minimised, according to the neighbourhood planning group.

The draft Neighbourhood Plan and its accompanying design guidelines will be available for comment for six weeks from Tuesday, May 7, until midnight on June 18.

For more information on the plan, go to www.bbplan.co.uk.