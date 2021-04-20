Man left seriously injured after motorcycle crash

Published: 2:31 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 2:47 PM April 20, 2021

The London Road/A505 Baldock roundabout, where a motorcyclist came off his bike and sustained a serious head injury on Sunday (April 18) - Credit: Google Street View

A man has sustained serious injuries after a motorbike accident in Baldock on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the rider of a beige Honda motorcycle came off his bike on the London Road A505 roundabout at around 5pm on April 18.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance services tended to the injured rider, who was then taken to hospital.

The motorcyclist suffered a head injury and although his injuries are serious, they are not life threatening.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

PC Dale Morris, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, has dash cam footage or has information about it to make contact."

Information can be submitted by emailing dale.morris@herts.pnn.police.uk, via the online portal or by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting 532 of April 18.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.