Doorstep vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard

Published: 5:41 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 5:49 PM March 15, 2021

Around 60 families across Baldock, Letchworth and Ashwell joined in a candle-lit vigil for Sarah Everard - Credit: Courtesy of Sam Clark

Households in Baldock, Letchworth and Ashwell stepped out on their doorsteps on Saturday for a candlelit vigil following the death of Sarah Everard.

The disappearance and death of Sarah Everard has sparked wide-spread debate on women's safety in the UK - Credit: Courtesy of Sam Clark

Sarah disappeared earlier this month on her journey home from Clapham Common to Brixton, and was sadly found dead in Kent. Met Police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with her murder and kidnapping.

The 33-year-old's disappearance and death has sparked pleas for more to be done to keep women safe on the UK's streets.

Many have taken to social media to share their experiences of feeling unsafe while walking home, and - according to the Guardian - a YouGov poll revealed 97 per cent of women in the UK have been sexually harassed.

Organiser of the Baldock vigil, Sam Clark, had intended on going to the official Clapham Common vigil on Saturday - which was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Although women still turned out of pay their respects to Sarah in Clapham, Sam was met with an overwhelming response from the Baldock community for the doorstep vigil.

Sam told the Comet: "I am two steps removed from Sarah - a dear friend of mine is very close to friends of hers - and they live in the same street in Clapham near to where Sarah was walking.

"When the Clapham vigil was cancelled, I publicised a doorstep vigil in some of the Baldock Facebook groups. People responded amazingly.

"This is all about Sarah. This is why Reclaim These Streets is so important. This is not anti-men, it's about women's safety.

"I have two teenage sons, and friends who have teenage daughters. That's what sparked it, it felt very raw and close to home.

"What started off as something for Sarah has sparked a national and international response. For everyone, this is not only about awareness and trying to feel safe. It is also about a big national debate that goes all the way up to Parliament.

"I grew up in North London and I remember being around 10 years old, and my mum telling me to put my keys in between my knuckles when I walked home from school.

"It wasn't ever 'you shouldn't have to do that', it was 'do it just in case'."

Sam's friend - who is mutual friends with Sarah's - said in response to the Baldock vigil: “Absolutely wonderful photographs and a beautiful tribute to Sarah. Baldock is a perfect example of community at its best.

"When we all pull together to make the world a better place. Thank you for gathering all these amazing pictures."