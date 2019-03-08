Urban pop artist opens new art centre at Baldock's Knights Templar School

Artist Rich Simmons officially opens Knights Templar School's new Arts and Design Centre. Picture: Knights Templar School Archant

A world-renowned urban pop artist has opened the new Arts and Design Centre at The Knights Templar School.

Rich Simmons is famed for his iconic piece of street art of Will and Kate, and has exhibited his work in some of the biggest galleries in London, New York and LA.

After looking at an art exhibition of GCSE and A-level work, he gave a talk to Year 9, 10 and 12 students, focusing on the links between creativity and mental and emotional wellbeing on Wednesday last week.

The new Arts and Design Centre, which has cost £2.2m and taken four years to complete, houses three art rooms, two IT rooms and a food technology room, along with a drama studio and staff offices.

Donations from Friends of KTS, local businesses and Baldock Beer Festival have helped kit out the new building.

Headteacher Tim Litchfield quoted Sir Ken Robinson in his opening speech, saying "creativity is now as important in education as literacy."