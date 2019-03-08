Firefighters work through the night after Baldock blaze spreads to 20 hay bales
PUBLISHED: 11:35 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 14 August 2019
Cambs Fire & Rescue Service
Firefighters worked through the night after a blaze spread through a pile of hay bales in Baldock.
Crews from Baldock & Letchworth, and Hitchin, were called at about 8pm last night because around 20 hay bales were on fire in Royston Road.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been identified and firefighters were still on the scene this morning to check the area was completely safe.