Advanced search

Baldock community projects awarded £2,000 in grants

PUBLISHED: 14:26 17 October 2019

Baldock town centre.

Baldock town centre.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Three Baldock organisations have been awarded funding of £2,000 by North Herts District Council's Baldock District Area Committee.

The committee awarded the grants - subject to completion of certain formalities - during a meeting last week.

You may also want to watch:

Baldock Rotary Club was awarded £1,150 to assist with purchasing and storing Christmas lights for the town centre and the Baldock Christmas Tree. The funding will also assist with the hire of a cherry picker crane to help install the lights.

Baldock Beats Waste was awarded £350. The funding will help with venue hire costs and with promotion of the group's messages to the residents of Baldock and the surrounding villages.

Turning Worlds was awarded £500 to assist with running a series of dance workshops for residents aged over 55. The workshops will be run at the Baldock Arts and Heritage Centre.

To find out more about area committee grants go to north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants/area-committee-grants.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Man who didn’t give teen group cigarette assaulted in Letchworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Rushby Walk on Wednesday, October 9. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage family thank public for ‘incredible support’ as mum’s body to be flown home today

The body of Stevenage mum Angie Dowsett, who died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in France, will be repatriated to the UK after a GoFundMe page raised the money needed to cover the cost. Picture: Dowsett family

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Man who didn’t give teen group cigarette assaulted in Letchworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Rushby Walk on Wednesday, October 9. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage family thank public for ‘incredible support’ as mum’s body to be flown home today

The body of Stevenage mum Angie Dowsett, who died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in France, will be repatriated to the UK after a GoFundMe page raised the money needed to cover the cost. Picture: Dowsett family

Latest from the The Comet

Baldock community projects awarded £2,000 in grants

Baldock town centre.

Letchworth rugby coach wins dream trip for devotion to players with disabilities

Letchworth coach Nicholas Winwood has won a place on the Mitsubishi Motors 'Journey to Japan' programme. Picture: Engine Sport

Stevenage housing plans ‘trashed’ by interest rate hike for council loans

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor says the increase on borrowing from the Public Works Loan Board 'trashes' the local authority's housing business plans. Picture: Pexels.

Community football tournament kicks off Hate Crime Awareness Week in Herts

Hertfordshire kicked off National Hate Crime Awareness Week with a football tournament starring players from Hertford, Cheshunt and Stevenage football clubs. Picture: Herts police

Paul shares his homeless story ahead of Stevenage Half Marathon

Paul Scanlon, pictured running for Shelter at the 2018 Stevenage Half Marathon, has shared his story about being homeless as he prepares to the 13.1-mile course again for the same charity. Picture: Stevenage Half Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists