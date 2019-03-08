Baldock community projects awarded £2,000 in grants

Baldock town centre. Danny Loo Photography 2017

Three Baldock organisations have been awarded funding of £2,000 by North Herts District Council's Baldock District Area Committee.

The committee awarded the grants - subject to completion of certain formalities - during a meeting last week.

Baldock Rotary Club was awarded £1,150 to assist with purchasing and storing Christmas lights for the town centre and the Baldock Christmas Tree. The funding will also assist with the hire of a cherry picker crane to help install the lights.

Baldock Beats Waste was awarded £350. The funding will help with venue hire costs and with promotion of the group's messages to the residents of Baldock and the surrounding villages.

Turning Worlds was awarded £500 to assist with running a series of dance workshops for residents aged over 55. The workshops will be run at the Baldock Arts and Heritage Centre.

To find out more about area committee grants go to north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants/area-committee-grants.