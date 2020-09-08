Advanced search

Baldock community fireworks display 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 15:12 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 08 September 2020

Photographer Maulice McGuire used long exposure to create striking images of the Baldock community fireworks display in 2018. Picture: Maulice McGuire MMPhotography

Photographer Maulice McGuire used long exposure to create striking images of the Baldock community fireworks display in 2018. Picture: Maulice McGuire MMPhotography

Archant

The Baldock community fireworks display, which is held every year, has become the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The display is organised by St Mary’s School PTA and the Baldock Events Forum.

Baldock councillor and Baldock Events Forum chair Jim McNally said: “Unfortunately it has been decided that the current restrictions of social distancing would make this year’s event unviable.

“A decision has been taken to cancel this year’s firework night and focus on 2021.

“We are sorry to have to disappoint so many young – and not so young – people. But as responsible organisers, we are committed to providing an event that complies with government COVID-19 guidelines and is safe for everyone to attend. We’ll be back!”

Next year’s event has been scheduled for Sunday, November 7, 2021.

