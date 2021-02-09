Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Will there be any community events in Baldock this year?

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:00 AM February 9, 2021   
Baldock Big Lunch - 'Jenyo' entertains the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Baldock Big Lunch 2019 - 'Jenyo' entertains the crowds. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Baldock Events Forum is keeping its fingers crossed for the town's Big Lunch to take place this year, having already postponed the Baldock Beast. 

The BEF is headed up by four directors and supported by a committed team of townsfolk, all of whom give their time and talents freely for the benefit of Baldock.

While the BEF runs its own events - including Baldock Beast, Cycle Challenge and Big Lunch - it is also committed to promote and help other community event providers in the town, as well as devoting a proportion of its money raised to charitable causes.

Baldock Big Lunch - Baldock Councillors - Micheal Muir, Jim McNally and Mike Weeks.Picture: Ka

Baldock Big Lunch 2019 - Baldock Councillors - Micheal Muir, Jim McNally and Mike Weeks. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Other major events it helps include Balstock, Firework Night, Baldock Festival & Beer Festival and the Baldock Rat Run. 

The last BEF event held was the Baldock Beast Half Marathon in February 2020. All other events were cancelled.

Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Baldock Beast

Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Baldock Beast - Credit: Fairlands Valley Spartans

In order to provide some help to the community, it has run some virtual events, including a photographic competition and organising festive decorations in the town centre.

BEF director Jim McNally said: "We continue to remain positive. The 2021 Baldock Beast was scheduled to take place on February 28 - but we have decided that this date would be impossible to manage, so we have deferred the event again.

Baldock Big Lunch - Tammy Dear, Michelle Sutton and Sam Holland enjoy the day out.Picture: Kar

Baldock Events Forum is hoping to go ahead with the Big Lunch in 2021. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"The Baldock Beast 2021 is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 31, and will have a Halloween theme, with a prize for the best costume that completes the course.

"We are keeping our eyes on the Big Lunch, which is currently planned for Sunday, June 6, and will be hoping that some semblance of normality will have returned by then.

"BEF are aware of the pressures faced by businesses and charities during the past year and have continued to help those people and organisations suffering at this time. We have recently given £2,500 to be shared among  Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust, Letchworth Food Bank, Baldock Musicians’ Fund, Feed Up Warm Up and Cruse Bereavement Care."

Baldock is the only town in North Herts district which does not employ a full time town centre manager or have it's own Business Improvement District, leaving events to promote its businesses to volunteers.

From this, the Baldock Events Forum was born. Volunteers have been hosting events in the town since 2016 - most of which were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. 

Jim added: "We will continue to support those in need. Finally, as we start to come out of this pandemic and find our way to a new programme of community events, BEF will be looking to consolidate its team of volunteer helpers.

"We are especially looking to augment the number of directors we have and will also be asking for help in the areas of equipment storage and management, new event directors and helpers for each event."

If you think you would like to be part of the team, contact Jim on jim.mcnally@sky.com.

