Baldock Beast is smash success despite extreme weather

Extreme rain helped the Baldock Beast live up to its name at the weekend - Credit: Baldock Events Forum

The popular Baldock Beast half marathon took place on Sunday - and lived up to its name as tough wind and rain hailed over participants during the first half of the race.

The extreme weather also didn't deter the villages to the east of Baldock from coming out to support in their droves.

Tom Webb from North Herts Road Runners led the field home in a very impressive time of one hour 20 minutes.

Tash Pitman, also from the Squirrels, was first female home in an equally impressive one hour 37 minutes. The men's team of Tom Webb, Matt Sayers, Stewart Overton and Ben Sewell from NHRR won the men's team prize, while Tash Pitman, Anna Greetham and Kat Hinitt took the ladies team prize.

The Baldock Beast was a smash hit on Sunday - Credit: Baldock Events Forum

Race director, Richard Harbon, said: "The Baldock Beast is such an iconic event. It never fails to deliver and what an event this year. Everyone who took part from the runners, to our great team of marshals and all our volunteers were just fantastic in unbelievable conditions".

Jim McNally, chair of the Baldock Events Forum, added: "Another great day for Baldock. Under very difficult circumstances this year we have been able to put on some amazing events for Baldock.

"Thank you to everyone who has taken part or helped out. The Beast again lived up to its reputation as a brilliant community event."

The next Baldock Beast will take place on the last Sunday in February 2022. Entries are now open at baldockeventsforum.org.uk.