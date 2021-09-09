Baldock Cycle Challenge return makes for 'superb day'

Published: 4:38 PM September 9, 2021

More than 250 cyclists of all ages took part in the Baldock Cycle Challenge - Credit: Baldock Events Forum

Keen cyclists returned to the annual Baldock Cycle Challenge following a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

On a glorious late summer's day, more than 250 cyclists took to the country lanes of North Herts and South Beds for the 25 or 50-mile challenge.

More than 250 cyclists took on the Baldock Cycle Challenge 2021 - Credit: Baldock Events Forum

Organisers described it as having a "real festival feel", with riders young and old clearly enjoying the opportunity to ride again with friends and family after two years.

Riders aged between 12 and 87 took on the routes - with all the profits going to support the communities and businesses of Baldock.

Baldock Cycle Challenge returned after two years off due to the pandemic - Credit: Baldock Events Forum

Organised by the Baldock Events Forum, the ride started and finished in the High Street - with the local coffee shops full for most of the day as riders and their supporters took on much needed refreshment.

Chair of the BEF, Jim McNally said: "What a superb day for Baldock and the surrounding villages.

"Seeing all the riders start their journeys en masse again was a marvellous spectacle. The event was a huge success for Baldock, not only bringing in money to allow us to support community initiatives, but really putting Baldock on the map.

"Thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers and all the riders for making the event so successful. See you next year."

The next event on the calendar for the BEF is the very popular Baldock Beast half marathon.

Moved from its normal date in February due to COVID, the race is on October 31.

For more information and how to enter, go to baldockeventsforum.org.uk.