Baldock Cycle Challenge return makes for 'superb day'
- Credit: Baldock Events Forum
Keen cyclists returned to the annual Baldock Cycle Challenge following a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
On a glorious late summer's day, more than 250 cyclists took to the country lanes of North Herts and South Beds for the 25 or 50-mile challenge.
Organisers described it as having a "real festival feel", with riders young and old clearly enjoying the opportunity to ride again with friends and family after two years.
Riders aged between 12 and 87 took on the routes - with all the profits going to support the communities and businesses of Baldock.
Organised by the Baldock Events Forum, the ride started and finished in the High Street - with the local coffee shops full for most of the day as riders and their supporters took on much needed refreshment.
You may also want to watch:
Chair of the BEF, Jim McNally said: "What a superb day for Baldock and the surrounding villages.
"Seeing all the riders start their journeys en masse again was a marvellous spectacle. The event was a huge success for Baldock, not only bringing in money to allow us to support community initiatives, but really putting Baldock on the map.
Most Read
- 1 Dying young cancer mum begs for help in new drug hope
- 2 Completion of regeneration space 'heralds the start of a new era'
- 3 TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live
- 4 Free music festival to get Stevenage Old Town rocking
- 5 'Small but mighty' Arena Tavern proud to celebrate 30th birthday
- 6 Netball tournament in memory of teammate Lauren raises thousands
- 7 GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour
- 8 Teen's plea for stateside treatment funding as condition feels like 'literally being burned alive'
- 9 Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky
- 10 Concerns halt plan to build homes on village pub land
"Thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers and all the riders for making the event so successful. See you next year."
The next event on the calendar for the BEF is the very popular Baldock Beast half marathon.
Moved from its normal date in February due to COVID, the race is on October 31.
For more information and how to enter, go to baldockeventsforum.org.uk.