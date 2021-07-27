Two people taken to hospital with serious injuries after Clothall Road crash

Published: 4:39 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM July 27, 2021

The cause of the incident on the A507 Clothall Road in Baldock is currently unknown, and police are appealing to witnesses for information. - Credit: Archant

Three people have been taken to hospital - two with serious injuries - after a collision on the A507.

A collision between two cars, a white Mercedes Vito and a red Vauxhall Corsa, occurred on Clothall Road at around 5.20pm on Monday, July 26.

The cause of the incident is currently unknown, and police are appealing to witnesses for information.

The two occupants of the Corsa were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the van - who suffered slight injuries - was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sgt William Hood, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Investigations are continuing at this time to establish how the collision occurred. As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or saw the vehicles prior to it, to please get in touch.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of what happened. If you were driving in the area around the time, please review your footage and contact us if you have any information which could assist our enquiries.”

Those with information can contact Herts police at william.hood@herts.pnn.police.uk, herts.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting ISR 578 of July 26, 2021.