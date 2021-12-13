Driver arrested after pedestrian suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Baldock crash

A man remains in hospital with 'life-changing' injuries following a serious collision in Baldock.

The crash occurred in Hitchin Street at around 5.45pm on Saturday (December 11), and involved a pedestrian in his mid-40s and the 24-year-old driver of a red Kia Picanto Strike.

The driver, from Baldock, was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Scott Herbert, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and, as part of this, we are appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or events prior to it. Any information at all could assist our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can email scott.herbert@herts.police.uk, report online, via web chat or by calling 101, quoting ISR 510 of December 11.