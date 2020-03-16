Baldock coronavirus support group founded to help those in self-isolation

The Baldock community is pulling together to support those who will need extra help when self-isolating over the coming weeks and months.

The Baldock Coronavirus Support Group, set up by a group of volunteers including district councillors, Rotary Club members and local churches, pledges to help anyone in need – from delivering shopping and medication, to simply being a voice on the end of the phone.

The group already has more than 70 volunteers, who will reach out to anyone who feels they need extra assistance in these times.

If you require help, call the hotline on 01462 892838, or email Baldockcs0@gmail.com. The line will be checked once a day, and each call will be picked up and responded to.

Michael Muir, county and district councillor for Baldock, said: “We put it out on Facebook, and the phone hasn’t stopped ringing. There are a lot of people who want to help which is excellent.

“It is a very important service. There will be a lot of elderly people that will self-isolate in the coming months, and if they’ve got no friendly neighbours or family, this is where our group comes in. Anybody that contacts us on the line will be listened to.”

The group – chaired by prospective district council candidate Vivienne Reed – is hoping to obtain some funding from the Baldock Area Committee at the end of March to help finance the purchase of groceries and medication.

If you are a member of a local organisation, or know residents who would like to volunteer, get in touch by emailing or calling the phone number above.

As of 9am this morning, there were 1,543 coronavirus cases recorded in the UK – with 32 confirmed in Hertfordshire.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/baldockcoronavirussupportgroup/