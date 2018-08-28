Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Dog lovers in Baldock and surrounding villages have come together on the look out for missing terrier cross dog Ernie, who vanished on Saturday, leaving his family devastated.

Joanne Mitchell and her family have been searching for their beloved rescue dog since he disappeared at around 10.30am on Saturday, while on a walk at Nortonbury Meadows.

Since appealing for help to find him on Facebook, the family have been amazed by the response.

Joanne told the Comet: “The public help has been amazing. There’s been so many volunteers out searching including dog walkers, ramblers and horse riders, searching day and night since Ernie went missing.

“It puts your faith back in humanity, I can’t believe the amount of people – people we don’t even know – are calling his name and looking for him.”

The post Joanne shared on Facebook has had 1.3K shares since Monday. It reads: “Please please if you have Ernie, please think about how he means the world to me and my family.

“He is our special rescue dog. If we have got him then please just take him to any vets and say you found him and no questions will be asked, or just leave him at Radwell Meadows or anywhere safe. We really want our dog home.”

Ernie’s disappearance has taken its toll on the family, including second rescue dog, Tilly.

“It’s awful, I find it hard to talk about. We’ve already been out all hours. We rescued Ernie eight years ago, he had a tough time of it before, and we took him home and he’s been brilliant.

“Tilly is also a rescue – we rescued her at five weeks. She thinks of Ernie like her mum and she’s not been eating.

“Maybe he’s gone down a hole – you do hear these stories of them getting themselves out eventually.

“Because it’s been so long he might be disorientated and can’t find his way home.

“Our three children have been out looking, and my two-year-old granddaughter has been looking and calling him. It’s really upset her.

“We are out of our minds, we don’t know where he’s gone, it’s devastating all of us.”

The family a have also been lent a thermal imaging camera to assist with their search for Ernie.

Anyone who spots Ernie can contact Joanne Mitchell or Phil Mitchell on Facebook, or call them on 07961 564508 or 07753 374719.