Gallery
Christmas Fayre and switch-on attracts hundreds
- Credit: Martin Wootton
Baldock's annual Christmas Fayre and light switch-on attracted huge crowds after the pandemic saw last year's event cancelled.
The town's Christmas Fayre committee pulled out all the stops with a two-day festive extravaganza, concluding with the much-anticipated switch-on.
Following the disappointment of having to cancel the event last year, the committee decided to host a warm up party on Friday, with a fun fair, food court, and the heated beer tent.
There was plenty of live entertainment for visitors to enjoy, with Imajica Theatre's Dancing Elves kicking things off just before midday.
Festive performances continued throughout the day, with the likes of Becky Briar Rouge and G La Roche taking the stage.
Committee member Tara Geere said: "It was another brilliant turn out by the community. Katy and Stuart Matthews, Alistair Willoughby and I have been really humbled by all the really lovely feedback.
"As a bunch of volunteers with day jobs, we have really enjoyed being able to run a wonderful community event as part of the Baldock Events Forum and think it was even better than our first one in 2019.
"Everyone seemed to enjoy their shopping around the town, with craft stalls at the community centre, Baldock Arts and Heritage Centre and St Mary’s Church hall as well as having street stalls and Abbots fair. Lots of people stayed and sampled the food court and festive bar.
"We want to say a massive thank you to all the volunteers who helped us out especially Paul Brenecke.
"A huge thank you to G ‘Balstock’ La Roche and his team of really talented musicians, alongside the choirs and dancing elves who kept us entertained with the help of Darren Woodhouse and his team who did an amazing job compering the event.
"Simon the Snowman stepped in to switch on the lights after Santa could only do a drive by on the Baldock Rotary sleigh as he was really busy making on the run up to Christmas.
"We will be back next year so save the date of December 2 and 3, 2022."
The town rotary's Christmas sleigh continues to make the rounds around Baldock and surrounding areas. Tonight, Father Christmas will be making his way around Ashwell, starting in Ashwell Street from 6pm.