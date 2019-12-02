All you need to know about this year's Baldock Christmas Fayre

The Baldock Beer Festival committee have been helping set up the annual Christmas Fayre this year, which is set to take place on December 7. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere Archant

The organisers of the annual Baldock Christmas Fayre have started preparations for this year's festivities.

The event will span throughout the High Street, including a Christmas tree festival and Santa's Grotto at St Mary's Church. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere The event will span throughout the High Street, including a Christmas tree festival and Santa's Grotto at St Mary's Church. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere

The event on December 7 will sees stalls set up inside 'Lapland' - or Baldock Community Centre - from 11am to 4pm, and St Mary's Church Hall will be kitted out as Santa's workshop from 11am until 6pm.

In High Street from 11am to 8pm, there will be funfair and heated bar area - as well as music on stage until 8pm - and snacks will be available at the international food court.

There will also be a Christmas tree festival at St Mary's Church, where the St Mary's School Choir and Baldock Community Orchestra will perform.

The event will include three gingerbread house competitions - under 11 and under 16 categories and one for the adults - as well as prizes to be won for collecting stamps at each of the indoors venues,

Santa's sleigh will come up High Street in time for the big Christmas lights switch on at 6pm.