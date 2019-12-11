Gallery

'Amazing turnout' for Baldock Christmas Fair and lights switch-on

Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 . Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Visitors flocked to Baldock's annual Christmas Fair on Sunday, with three indoor venues and 60 stalls to entice them into the festive spirit.

Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 . Picture: Karyn Haddon Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Brandles students created signs to point families in the right direction, as the event spanned across St Mary's Church hall, the community centre and the Baldock Arts and Heritage Centre.

As well as the indoor festivities, the High Street was filled with a funfair, food court and a bar run by the Baldock Beer Festival committee.

Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 - Santa arrives on his sleigh. Picture: Karyn Haddon Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 - Santa arrives on his sleigh. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Organisers Stuart Matthews, Katy Matthews, Alistair Willoughby and Tara Geere were really happy with the "amazing turnout".

Balstock festival founder G La Roche ran the music with a compare in Darren Woodhouse and then Simon the Snowman entertained the crowds until Father Christmas arrived in the Baldock Rotary sleigh to turn on the new lights sponsored by SRM security.

Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 - The Stragglers entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 - The Stragglers entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Collection buckets on the street in aid of the Herts and Essex Air Ambulance are still being counted up, but the committee wanted to say a "huge thank you" to everyone who came along.

Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 - Jimmy King, 5, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon Baldock Christmas Lights Switch On 2019 - Jimmy King, 5, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

