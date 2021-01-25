Chef acts to stop children going hungry after 'debacle' of free school meal hampers

Published: 2:55 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM January 25, 2021

A food hamper from a school in Stevenage that one parent says is supposedly worth £30. - Credit: Supplied

A Baldock chef appalled at the meagre contents of government-funded food parcels for children in need is taking action to ensure youngsters in our area do not go hungry.

Struggling families are getting food parcels instead of free school meals for their children during the national lockdown, but there has been widespread concern about both the quality and quantity of the food provided, and that it is not sufficient to sustain a healthy diet for a child.

Kish Raheja, founder of Chef at Home in Baldock, said: "Like much of the country, I have watched on in shock as the debacle around school meals reached a new low.

"The images of the hampers left me upset and, as a parent myself, I couldn’t help but think of how I could help ensure children in the local area don’t go without hot meals during this cold period.

"I reached out to many of the local suppliers I have been working with since starting Chef at Home, to source produce for boxes that we could donate at cost price. The boxes will include some locally-produced meat, a selection of local fruit and veggies and a tray of eggs, which should help feed two children for a week."

Kish is putting £10 towards each box, but the cost price is £20 per box, so he is now appealing to people to support his initiative by making a contribution.

He said: "Having seen the power of the community last year, when we pulled together to help during half-term with free school meals, I’m reaching out to anyone who may be able to help with a contribution towards these boxes."

The dad-of-two added: "Another way you could also help out is by donating food items that I could include in the hamper, like tinned goods, pulses, cereals and kids' snacks.

"We want families to know that the local community is here to support in any way we can, so please do spread the word.

"I’m delivering in the local area on Fridays and Saturdays, so I will be able to collect any food donations you are able to offer.

"Any donation, no matter how small, would go a long way in making sure kids do not go hungry."

If you can help, either by donating food or money, email info@baldockchefathome.co.uk