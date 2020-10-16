Advanced search

The two brothers who kept Baldock Charter alive through pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:23 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 16 October 2020

Running the Baldock Charter Fair has gone down the generations of Charles and Cy's family. Picture: Courtesy of Charles Abbott

Running the Baldock Charter Fair has gone down the generations of Charles and Cy's family. Picture: Courtesy of Charles Abbott

Archant

Meet the two brothers who protected the Baldock Charter this year, and whose family have been involved annual fair for a generations.

The Baldock Charter Fair has been going since 1199. Picture: Charles AbbottThe Baldock Charter Fair has been going since 1199. Picture: Charles Abbott

Charles and Cy Abbott took one children’s fairground ride to the Baldock Charter fair this year, to protect the royal charter which has been upheld since 1199.

The brothers’ family has run the fair for 100 years, but it could not return in its full glory this year due to the coronavirus.

“We had to go with one children’s ride and that maintained the charter,” Charles said.

You may also want to watch:

“For future generations, if you fail to do this, the charter is never allowed to return again.

“This year would be 821 years, and the only time in peace times when it hasn’t taken place.

“I know the charter fair is looked at by some of the public as a pain, but on the other hand they are highly supported.

“Many came to us and said ‘thank you for coming and keeping the charter alive’.”

The fair as we know it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Charles AbbottThe fair as we know it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Charles Abbott

The money raised from this year’s charter fair – £112 – will be split between The Rosie Maternity Hospital at Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, and Lister Hospitals Neonatal unit, after both brothers had personal experiences with them.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

The two brothers who kept Baldock Charter alive through pandemic

Running the Baldock Charter Fair has gone down the generations of Charles and Cy's family. Picture: Courtesy of Charles Abbott

Stevenage pub’s virtual quizzes raise £1,500 for Lister Hospital

Thanks to their online quizzes, The Pied Piper was able to donate £1,500 to Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Supplied

Five Stevenage green spaces recognised among ‘UK’s best’ with national awards

Five of Stevenage's green spaces were awarded Green Flag Awards this year. Picture: SBC

Popular circus returning to Hitchin this weekend

Circus Wonderland is returning to Hitchin this year. Picture: Paul Carpenter

Former Weston award winner encourages entrepreneurs to get involved in Rural Business Awards

Ballinger Equine, based in Weston, won Best Rural Start Up Business Award last year. Picture: Rural Business Awards