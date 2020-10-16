The two brothers who kept Baldock Charter alive through pandemic

Running the Baldock Charter Fair has gone down the generations of Charles and Cy's family. Picture: Courtesy of Charles Abbott Archant

Meet the two brothers who protected the Baldock Charter this year, and whose family have been involved annual fair for a generations.

The Baldock Charter Fair has been going since 1199. Picture: Charles Abbott The Baldock Charter Fair has been going since 1199. Picture: Charles Abbott

Charles and Cy Abbott took one children’s fairground ride to the Baldock Charter fair this year, to protect the royal charter which has been upheld since 1199.

The brothers’ family has run the fair for 100 years, but it could not return in its full glory this year due to the coronavirus.

“We had to go with one children’s ride and that maintained the charter,” Charles said.

“For future generations, if you fail to do this, the charter is never allowed to return again.

“This year would be 821 years, and the only time in peace times when it hasn’t taken place.

“I know the charter fair is looked at by some of the public as a pain, but on the other hand they are highly supported.

“Many came to us and said ‘thank you for coming and keeping the charter alive’.”

The fair as we know it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Charles Abbott The fair as we know it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Charles Abbott

The money raised from this year’s charter fair – £112 – will be split between The Rosie Maternity Hospital at Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, and Lister Hospitals Neonatal unit, after both brothers had personal experiences with them.