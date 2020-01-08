Advanced search

Jackets, alcohol and cash stolen in Baldock burglary

PUBLISHED: 09:49 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 08 January 2020

Two men's jackets were stolen in a burglary in Baldock's Norton Crescent in December. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Two bottles of alcohol, two men's jackets and cash were stolen during a burglary in Baldock.

Police have today launched an appeal for witnesses and information into the incident, which happened at a property in Norton Crescent between 7pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, December 11.

Several items were found to be missing, including two bottles of alcohol, two men's jackets (pictured) and cash.

Det Con Lea Parker said: "We are aware that the jackets are fairly generic, but we are making sure that we exhaust all possible lines of enquiry. Perhaps you may have seen them, or have been offered them for sale?

"Alternatively, if you were in the area at the time and believe you may have witnessed the incident, or think you may have witnessed someone behaving suspiciously, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Parker directly via email at Lea.Parker@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/111462/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the independent charity's anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

