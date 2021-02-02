Beer festival postponed again - but watch this space

Published: 1:00 PM February 2, 2021

The much-loved Baldock Beer Festival has sadly been postponed again as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown continues.

Organisers have said they are "gutted" to have to postpone the festivities again - but the uncertainty means its too risky to fund an event at risk of cancellation.

The Baldock Beer Festival committee also helped set up the annual Christmas Fayre. - Credit: Courtesy of Tara Geere

The committee broke the news on its Facebook page this week, saying: "It is with great regret that we are announcing we have made the decision that the 13th Baldock Independent Beer Festival will not go ahead in 2021.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we could not safely run the event. We have to make the call early due to the logistics involved.

"We are looking at whether we will be able to run an event later in the year and continue to raise money for our great community. We will let you know any updates as soon as we have them.

"In the meantime our thoughts are with everyone during this difficult time. We want to remind people there is a limited amount of money in the hardship fund for the benefit of people within our community. Keep safe everyone."

The annual festival usually takes place in April or May, and raises money for a hardship fund - which is distributed out to people in need in the town.

Tara Geere, who chairs the Independent Baldock Beer Festival Charitable Trust, said: "All of us are really proud of what we've been doing, and we want to get it right.

"We don't have a BID in Baldock, so everything is done by volunteers and it makes a huge difference and builds community spirit."

The events committee is in touch with schools and clubs in the area which make them aware of any families that require the help of the hardship fund. Last year, there was some money in the pot, but not as much as usual due to the cancellation of events.

Tara added: "Dale from The Engine pub heard we didn't have lots of money - as we donated most of it thinking we would be having another event. He gave us £1,000 towards the fund.

"The Baldock community is still coming together. Between us and the Baldock Futures Fund, we can help."

It is yet to be decided if other popular events such as the Balstock Music Festival, Baldock Festival and the Big Lunch will be going ahead - and if so, on what scale.