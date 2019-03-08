Advanced search

Baldock Arts & Heritage Centre set for artist exhibition

PUBLISHED: 08:32 01 September 2019

Works of Dawn Dominic will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Dawn Dominic

Works of Dawn Dominic will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Dawn Dominic

Archant

Baldock Arts & Heritage Centre is set to present four artists at its upcoming exhibition in support of Hertfordshire Open Studios.

Works of Mike Rollins will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Mike RollinsWorks of Mike Rollins will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Mike Rollins

The exhibition will see at least one artist available on each day to discuss their work or demonstrate.

Presenting their work will be Dawn Dominic, who makes figurative and abstract carvings and works in clay and mixed media - inspired by folklore, the female form and emotions.

There will also be work by Lucy Sugden on display. Lucy is a tapestry weaver, who uses traditional and contemporary techniques and materials and is inspired by the beauty and intricacy in the small and the delicate in nature.

Mike Rollins paints atmospheric rural and urban landscape paintings in a variety of media, exploring the blurred lines between the past and present.

Works of Paul Hillary will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Paul HillaryWorks of Paul Hillary will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Paul Hillary

Finally, Paul Hillary's figurative abstract and semi-abstract paintings of expressive land and seascapes and oil acrlyics will also be on display.

The exhibition runs from the September 7 to September 29. During this time the gallery will be open on Wednesday and Friday 10am to 2pm, and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Works of Lucy Sugden will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Lucy SugdenWorks of Lucy Sugden will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Lucy Sugden

Works of Dawn Dominic will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Dawn DominicWorks of Dawn Dominic will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Dawn Dominic

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Stevenage revealed

Jacob and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Stevenage in 2018. Picture: Archant

Spate of distraction thefts across Stevenage

Police are advising people to stay alert after a spate of distraction thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Stevenage revealed

Jacob and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Stevenage in 2018. Picture: Archant

Spate of distraction thefts across Stevenage

Police are advising people to stay alert after a spate of distraction thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Baldock Arts & Heritage Centre set for artist exhibition

Works of Dawn Dominic will be displayed at the Baldock Arts & Heritage Gallery as part of Hertfordshire Open Studios. Picture: Dawn Dominic

Trains disrupted between Stevenage and Hertford North

Great Northern trains are disrupted between Stevenage and Gordon Hill. Picture: GTR

League Two: Stevenage 2 Macclesfield 2

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage’s week-long cycling festival attracts hundreds

Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Ambulance service revamps Stevenage base in bid to provide quicker response

Make ready supervisor Petra Dores prepares an ambulance for a shift. Picture courtesy of EEAST.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists