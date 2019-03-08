Baldock Arts & Heritage Centre set for artist exhibition

Baldock Arts & Heritage Centre is set to present four artists at its upcoming exhibition in support of Hertfordshire Open Studios.

The exhibition will see at least one artist available on each day to discuss their work or demonstrate.

Presenting their work will be Dawn Dominic, who makes figurative and abstract carvings and works in clay and mixed media - inspired by folklore, the female form and emotions.

There will also be work by Lucy Sugden on display. Lucy is a tapestry weaver, who uses traditional and contemporary techniques and materials and is inspired by the beauty and intricacy in the small and the delicate in nature.

Mike Rollins paints atmospheric rural and urban landscape paintings in a variety of media, exploring the blurred lines between the past and present.

Finally, Paul Hillary's figurative abstract and semi-abstract paintings of expressive land and seascapes and oil acrlyics will also be on display.

The exhibition runs from the September 7 to September 29. During this time the gallery will be open on Wednesday and Friday 10am to 2pm, and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

