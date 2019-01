Car fire on A505 near Baldock

The A505 between Baldock and Royston. Archant

Firefighters have been tackling a car fire on the A505 near Baldock.

Fire crews from Royston and Baldock used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze, which was reported at about 3.56pm.