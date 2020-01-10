Tesco Bags of Help looking for grant applications in North Herts and Stevenage

Supermarket giant Tesco is inviting North Herts and Stevenage charities and organisations to apply for funding through its Bags of Help scheme.

Applications are officially open for 2020 to get a portion of the £6 million to be shared across England throughout the year.

Anyone can nominate groups and chairities benefiting communities across England, and three will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months in selected areas, including Baldock, Hitchin, Letchworth, Royston and Stevenage.

The Tesco Bags of Help initiative uses money raised from the sale of reuseable Bags for Life.

Customers can decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help manager at Tesco, said: "From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate and apply and get involved in this fantastic scheme.

"Bags of Help has provided more than £80 million of funding to more than 27,000 community projects to date, and there is so much more we want to help groups achieve."

For more information, go to tesco.com/bagsofhelp.