Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

A Stevenage mum has hailed the “heroes” who saved her baby from drowning, after heavy gales blew his buggy into a lake at Fairlands Valley Park.

Mum-of-two Louise Heavey had taken her toddler and baby to feed the ducks around the lakes at on Sunday – but the afternoon quickly turned into a nightmare.

“When we arrived the weather wasn’t that bad, so I wasn’t concerned at all,” Louise said. “I was holding my toddler’s hand – who is almost three – with baby Arthur in his buggy.

“We were feeding the ducks in different parts of the lake, but when we reached the area where the bank slopes right down, suddenly I felt the wind starting to pick up.

Louise said she put her baby’s pram “very far back” at the other side of the path, and held her toddler’s hand.

But then, all of a sudden, it got “so windy, that the wind blew the buggy all the way down the slope, and it plunged face forward into the water.”

Louise said she could barely believe what was happening as she saw her baby’s buggy sink into the lake, with Arthur still strapped in.

“I was screaming and without thinking immediately jumped in, and tried to turn the buggy over so Arthur’s face was above the water. But it was so heavy, because of all the water in it.

“I was screaming like mad – and that was when two people ran over. One man dived into the lake to help me. He turned over the buggy, pulled it out of the water, and he lifted me out as well.

“There was another lady who held my toddler’s hand who was screaming so much because she didn’t understand what was happening.

“I am so lucky there were so many people who appeared and took control of the situation. They took me to my car, stripped the baby for me, who was freezing and in shock.”

Miraculously, after a quick assessment by a doctor, Arthur was completely unharmed – and Louise said she will be “forever grateful” to the strangers who helped save her baby.

In a social media post, Louise put out a call to try and find the gentleman who dived into the lake, and she soon discovered that her hero was a Stevenage resident who didn’t want to be named.

“He literally saved our lives,” Louise said. “And he didn’t even know us. There are so many heroes who helped us that day – I don’t know what I would have done without them.”