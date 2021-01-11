'Daddy's little solider' - father leads baby Colby tributes after two week hospital battle

Published: 4:30 PM January 11, 2021

A fundraiser has been set up for a Stevenage family after their baby sadly passed away on Christmas Day, having been born three months premature.

Baby Colby was born at Lister Hospital on December, 12 at just 25 weeks and five days old. He was born via an emergency C-section due to a prolapsed umbilical cord.

When he was born, Colby was covered in bruises, had serious internal bleeding and many other health complications.

The situation was so severe, that father Rick Lambert says Colby was clinically dead when he arrived into the world - with his heart rate at just two beats per minute.

According to Rick, Colby was clinically dead when he was born due to his extremely low heart rate. - Credit: Clare Lambert

"It looked like he had been hit by a truck, it was heart-breaking to see," Rick added.

After a two week battle at both Lister and Luton and Dunstable hospitals, Colby's fight sadly ended on Christmas Day.

"It was about 4am on Christmas Day when we got the call from the hospital. We were desperately trying to get a lift," Rick says.

"We got a taxi in the end, but sadly didn't make it in time to say goodbye." By 5am, Colby had passed away.

Rick proudly describes Colby as "a fighter" from the minute he was born, and says he and his wife Clare want to raise awareness of premature births.

Colby was born at 25 weeks and five days, more than three months premature. - Credit: Clare Lambert

"I argued with the doctors every step of the way, we just didn't want them to turn the life support machines off," he said.

Fighting back tears, Rick says: "If he was going to go, I wanted it to be on his terms. He was daddy's little soldier."

Now, a family friend has set up a Just Giving page to help Rick and Clare fund the funeral, and hopefully donate some money to the neonatal and intensive care team at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Max Wild says he just wanted to do his bit to help out. But he has been heavily praised by the family.

"I can't thank him enough. Max has been great, particularly when some family members haven't been interested in helping us," Rick said.

"We're living day to day at the moment, and what he has done with the fundraiser has been so humbling and really restored our faith in humanity.

"The fundraiser is to help cover the funeral costs, but also for the neonatal nurses and intensive care teams at Luton and Dunstable."

Colby's funeral will be held this Thursday at Harwood Park Crematorium.