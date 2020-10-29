Two Lister Hospital midwives recognised for going above and beyond

Lister Hospital midwives Pam Langford (left) and Sascha Koutrouza have received prestigious Chief Midwifery Officer Awards. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Archant

Two midwives from Lister Hospital in Stevenage have been recognised for going above and beyond by England’s most senior midwife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Midwife Pam Langford (centre) with, left to right, chief midwifery officer Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent and her deputy Jessica Read, the trust’s head of midwifery and gynaecology Katie Chilton and deputy head of midwifery Melissa Davis, and Wendy Matthews, chief midwifery officer for the East of England. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Midwife Pam Langford (centre) with, left to right, chief midwifery officer Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent and her deputy Jessica Read, the trust’s head of midwifery and gynaecology Katie Chilton and deputy head of midwifery Melissa Davis, and Wendy Matthews, chief midwifery officer for the East of England. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

In recognition of their major contributions to patients, diabetic specialist Sascha Koutrouza, and multiple birth specialist Pam Langford both received prestigious Chief Midwifery Officer Awards during a socially-distanced event held at the hospital last week.

Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent OBE – the first chief midwifery officer for England – praised and thanked the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust’s maternity team for their “phenomenal” work, before revealing she would also be giving out two awards during her visit which was broadcast to colleagues via a group video call.

Sascha – who was watching the events unfold while shielding at home – then received a knock at the door from Wendy Matthews, chief midwifery officer for the East of England, who presented the Lister midwife with a silver award for “going above and beyond”.

You may also want to watch:

Pam was equally taken aback when England’s deputy chief midwifery officer Jessica Reed – who was also in attendance at the event, held in a non-clinical area of the hospital – announced she too would be receiving the same national recognition.

Sascha received the honour for running an entirely virtual support service for expectant mums with diabetes so they can avoid non-essential contact, while Pam was recognised for creating a pathway for women at the Lister’s Diamond Jubilee Maternity Unit who are experiencing a multiple pregnancy to ensure there is support every step of the way.

Afterwards, Professor Dunkley-Bent said: “It was an absolute honour and a privilege to give Pam and Sascha silver Chief Midwifery Officer Awards for their significant contribution to midwifery care.

“What I have seen and heard is really positive, and speaks volumes about who you are and what you do.”

Katie Chilton, head of midwifery and gynaecology at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, added: “I am so proud of Pam, Sascha and the whole team for the high-quality care they are providing every day, and the national recognition they have received is richly deserved.

“The celebratory event could not have gone any better, and I would like to thank Jacqueline, Jessica and Wendy for making it so special.”