MBE honour for two decades of voluntary work across Herts' emergency services

Roy Aldwin will receive an MBE for his volunteering and dedication to Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: HCC Archant

A volunteer who provided "outstanding support" to services in Hertfordshire for 20 years has been named on The Queen's New Year Honours list.

Roy Aldwin, who managed more than 110 volunteers delivering 10,000 working hours each year, will be named an MBE, or Member of Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2020.

Mr Aldwin established and managed Herts Fire and Rescue Service's Community Safety Volunteer Scheme, which helps reduce the number of deliberate fires in affected areas with volunteer-led patrols, home safety advice and fitting more than 4,000 smoke alarms.

Mr Aldwin, who left the fire service in May 2019 after 14 years, was named their employee of the year in 2009 and received an Outstanding Contribution to Volunteering award from Herts County Council in 2017.

Darryl Keen, Herts Fire and Rescue's chief fire officer, said: "We are immensely proud of Roy, whose MBE is so richly deserved in recognition of many years of hard, diligent and dedicated work for voluntary services.

"Roy's unstinting dedication to providing outstanding volunteer support and setting up successful initiatives will continue to have positive impacts for the fire service and communities for years to come."

Mr Aldwin, who also completed 20 years' service with Herts Special Constabulary, has been involved with many other charities and volunteer schemes over the years.

He introduced a 24/7 volunteer emergency response team for victims of fires and floods and served as lead manager for road safety with the central community safety team.

He was also the first to set up a job finders club at a fire station to help individuals seek employment by providing advice, CV writing coaching and interview skills workshops.

Mr Aldwin, who now lives in Chorley, Lancashire with his family found it a pleasant surprise when he heard the news of his nomination.

He said: "It came through a very formal looking envelope, which I thought was from the tax office. When I saw it was from the Cabinet Office I was gobsmacked!

"It took a long while for it to sink in, but I'm absolutely delighted and really humbled.

"I'd like to dedicate it to all the volunteers I have worked with over the last 20 years."