What help is out there for homeless in Stevenage and North Herts?

Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

There are a number of organisations which can help the homeless in Stevenage and North Herts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Haven, a shelter and support service for the homeless based in Ditchmore Lane, Stevenage, provides shelter and support for single people experiencing homelessness in Stevenage and North Herts, alongside Helping Herts Homeless - formerly North Herts Sanctuary - based in Hitchin. For more, call 01438 354884 or 01462 435835.

You may also want to watch:

Herts Young Homeless is a not-for-profit organisation based in Hatfield helping 16 to 24 year olds who are homeless or at risk of being made homeless.

National charity Shelter helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through our advice, support and legal services.

The charity has a free helpline and more information can be found at england.shelter.org.uk.

To support any of the above charities, visit their respective websites.