Advanced search

What help is out there for homeless in Stevenage and North Herts?

PUBLISHED: 17:14 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 30 January 2020

Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

There are a number of organisations which can help the homeless in Stevenage and North Herts.

The Haven, a shelter and support service for the homeless based in Ditchmore Lane, Stevenage, provides shelter and support for single people experiencing homelessness in Stevenage and North Herts, alongside Helping Herts Homeless - formerly North Herts Sanctuary - based in Hitchin. For more, call 01438 354884 or 01462 435835.

You may also want to watch:

Herts Young Homeless is a not-for-profit organisation based in Hatfield helping 16 to 24 year olds who are homeless or at risk of being made homeless.

National charity Shelter helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through our advice, support and legal services.

The charity has a free helpline and more information can be found at england.shelter.org.uk.

To support any of the above charities, visit their respective websites.

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Stevenage Major Works Contract: ‘We are not out to ruin people’s lives’

Industrial pipework now frames Matt Endersby's front door. Picture: Matt Endersby.

Man left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after Hitchin assault

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Hitchin town centre. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Stevenage Major Works Contract: ‘We are not out to ruin people’s lives’

Industrial pipework now frames Matt Endersby's front door. Picture: Matt Endersby.

Man left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after Hitchin assault

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Hitchin town centre. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

What help is out there for homeless in Stevenage and North Herts?

Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Awareness campaign launched to tackle modern slavery of Hertfordshire’s homeless

An awareness campaign over the link between modern slavery and homelessness has been launched. Picture: Pexels.

We talk to Stevenage and Hitchin drop-in Feed Up Warm Up about its first year of helping the homeless

Shane Cole has set up a partnership with Lavish Bar and Grill, which will supply food for Feed Up Warm Up's Stevenage drop-ins. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up

Stevenage council leader Sharon Taylor: ‘We are working to eradicate rough sleeping’

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor discusses the council's strategy for tackling the homelessness crisis. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council
Drive 24