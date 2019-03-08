Advanced search

Herts high street stores turn down the lights for Autism Hour

PUBLISHED: 11:49 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 09 October 2019

The Entertainer store in Westgate Shopping Centre, Stevenage. The toy shop chain are sponsoring this year's campaign. Picture: Archant

The Entertainer store in Westgate Shopping Centre, Stevenage. The toy shop chain are sponsoring this year's campaign. Picture: Archant

Archant

Hertfordshire stores are dimming their lights this week in aid of Autism Hour.

126 stores in Hertfordshire have signed up to Autism Hour 2019. Picture: NAS126 stores in Hertfordshire have signed up to Autism Hour 2019. Picture: NAS

High street stores and local businesses have signed up to the national campaign which aims to educate staff and customers on how to better support autistic customers.

Autism Hour - an initiative of the National Autistic Society - runs from October 5 to 12 in which stores dim their lights, turn down music and reduce background noise to create an autism-friendly environment.

Recent research found that 64 per cent of autistic people avoid the shops, while 28 per cent have been asked to leave a public place.

In total, 126 Hertfordshire stores have signed up the campaign, including 31 in St Albans and Harpenden, 51 in Stevenage and the North Herts area, 37 in Welywn and Hatfield, and seven in Royston.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Richard Roberts, cabinet member for adult care and health at Herts County Council, said: "It's great to see local business coming together and think about the inclusivity of every member of our community by taking part in Autism Hour. We hope that more and more businesses will continue to get involved in this event in future."

George Stanbury, campaigns officer at the National Autistic Society - and who has autism himself - said the campaign aims "to make going out and about easier for autistic people without overwhelming environments or misunderstanding from staff and the public".

Last year 11,000 businesses took part in Autism Hour across the country.

To find out which shops and businesses are taking part near you, visit autism.org.uk/get-involved/campaign/autism-hour/map.aspx

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Foodies assemble for Hitchin Taco Wars as Chicken George eyes new wing bar in town

Punters enjoy the first ever Hitchin Taco Wars which sees 8 Herts-based food traders go head-to-head to win the coveted Capsicana Cup and scoop £100 prize money. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Foodies assemble for Hitchin Taco Wars as Chicken George eyes new wing bar in town

Punters enjoy the first ever Hitchin Taco Wars which sees 8 Herts-based food traders go head-to-head to win the coveted Capsicana Cup and scoop £100 prize money. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Herts high street stores turn down the lights for Autism Hour

The Entertainer store in Westgate Shopping Centre, Stevenage. The toy shop chain are sponsoring this year's campaign. Picture: Archant

MP and county councillor react to plans as next steps for A505 revealed

The busy A505 Odsey turning viewed from Station Road. Picture: Danny Loo

Record numbers turn out for Standalone 10k in Letchworth

North Herts Road Runners lead the way at the start of the 2019 Standalone 10k. Picture: Ollie Saville

Foodies assemble for Hitchin Taco Wars as Chicken George eyes new wing bar in town

Punters enjoy the first ever Hitchin Taco Wars which sees 8 Herts-based food traders go head-to-head to win the coveted Capsicana Cup and scoop £100 prize money. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage dance pupils among those to succeed at national competition

Dancers from Dance-Beat Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) national grand finals. Picture: Tanya Wadsworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists