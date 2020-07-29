Police raid Bassingbourn property after rise in number of illegal raves in North Herts

A property in Bassingbourn was raided after an illegal Letchworth rave earlier this month. Picture: Archant Archant

The suspected organiser of an illegal Letchworth rave has been punished by police as officers look to crack down on the number of illegal raves being held in North Herts.

A community protection notice warning was served on the individual who police believe organised the event that took place in a cattle tunnel just off Baldock Lane on Saturday, July 18.

A warrant was also executed by North Herts Scorpion officers at an address in Bassingbourn, where speakers, amplifiers, decks, sound and lighting equipment and computer devices were seized.

Neighbourhood Inspector James Lant says the police have been in touch with local landowners to help proect their property from partygoers, and officers have maintained “high visibility” in areas of concern.

He said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information relating to future illegal events to get in touch.

“We understand people are desperate to go out and enjoy themselves since restrictions have been relaxed, but this is not the way.

“These events are unlicensed and therefore the checks and conditions that have to be in place to put on large scale events, are not there.

“They are therefore not safe for those attending and put other members of the public at risk, as large numbers of people try to reach the remote locations, often using unsafe routes, with no medical or security staff on site and poor access for emergency services.”