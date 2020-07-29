Advanced search

Police raid Bassingbourn property after rise in number of illegal raves in North Herts

PUBLISHED: 15:01 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 29 July 2020

A property in Bassingbourn was raided after an illegal Letchworth rave earlier this month. Picture: Archant

A property in Bassingbourn was raided after an illegal Letchworth rave earlier this month. Picture: Archant

Archant

The suspected organiser of an illegal Letchworth rave has been punished by police as officers look to crack down on the number of illegal raves being held in North Herts.

A community protection notice warning was served on the individual who police believe organised the event that took place in a cattle tunnel just off Baldock Lane on Saturday, July 18.

A warrant was also executed by North Herts Scorpion officers at an address in Bassingbourn, where speakers, amplifiers, decks, sound and lighting equipment and computer devices were seized.

You may also want to watch:

Neighbourhood Inspector James Lant says the police have been in touch with local landowners to help proect their property from partygoers, and officers have maintained “high visibility” in areas of concern.

He said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information relating to future illegal events to get in touch.

“We understand people are desperate to go out and enjoy themselves since restrictions have been relaxed, but this is not the way.

“These events are unlicensed and therefore the checks and conditions that have to be in place to put on large scale events, are not there.

“They are therefore not safe for those attending and put other members of the public at risk, as large numbers of people try to reach the remote locations, often using unsafe routes, with no medical or security staff on site and poor access for emergency services.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Victim suffers potential ‘life-changing injuries’ after Letchworth pub assault

A man has been hospitalied with

Stevenage daughter’s scam warning after mum, 80, falls for phoney ‘Amazon’ call

Annie, 80, was targeted by fraudsters who convinced her to give them her bank details. Picture: courtesy of Anne Davison

‘Horrific and cowardly’ Hitchin burglar jailed after forcing his way into Letchworth family home

Ashley Nightingale, of no fixed address, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, July 24. Picture: Herts police

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Victim suffers potential ‘life-changing injuries’ after Letchworth pub assault

A man has been hospitalied with

Stevenage daughter’s scam warning after mum, 80, falls for phoney ‘Amazon’ call

Annie, 80, was targeted by fraudsters who convinced her to give them her bank details. Picture: courtesy of Anne Davison

‘Horrific and cowardly’ Hitchin burglar jailed after forcing his way into Letchworth family home

Ashley Nightingale, of no fixed address, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, July 24. Picture: Herts police

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

Do you know the maximum number of people you can meet for a drink in a beer garden?

County lines investigation leads to six Herts arrests

Arrests have been made across Hertfordshire in connection with county lines.

Petition launched over Covid the Cobra’s permanent Stevenage home

Stevenage's residents voted on the new home for Covid the Cobra to be an underpass on Grace Way. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Canaries back in training hoping to find same form they had before lockdown

Hitchin Town returned to training hoping to build on the form shown just before lockdown. Picture: PETER ELSE

Unitary proposal could mean more local government powers and ‘enormous benefits’, Hertfordshire county leader says

David Williams, leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.