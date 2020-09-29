Police witness appeal after attempted Shefford shop break-in

Police are appealing for information after a group of men attempted to gain entry to two shops using a spade.

Three men in balaclavas broke into the Co-op in Old Bridge Road, Shefford, at around 12.15am on Tuesday, September 22.

They tried to open the cigarette cabinet, but failed and left the scene in a silver car, possibly a Hyundai.

A short while later, three men attempted to gain entry to McColl’s in Church Street, Ampthill.

CCTV captured them using a spade in a failed attempt to break into the shop. They left in a vehicle towards Maulden.

Investigating officer Julia Hinson said: “These appear to be organised and deliberate attempts at committing criminal acts. We would be keen to hear from anyone in the areas of these two incidents at the time, particularly anyone who saw a car which matches this description.”

Anyone with information can get in touch via the Bedfordshire police online reporting centre or webchat, or by calling 101.

Please quote reference 40/51572/20 in relation to the Shefford incident or 40/51568/20 regarding the Ampthill one.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through crimestoppers-uk.org