Attempted robbery of teenage boy in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:24 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 14 September 2020

A 17-year-old boy was approached by five men, who circled him and demanded money in Stevenage. Picture: Google

Archant

Officers are hoping to trace an older couple they believe may have witnessed the attempted robbery of a 17-year-old boy in Stevenage – and told him to “run as fast as he could” to get away.

Between 9.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday, September 1, the teen was approached by five men in the Six Hills Way underpass, close to the junction with Rockingham Way. They circled him and demanded money.

The victim managed to get away from the men and ran home.

Det Con Trudi Howell said: “As the teenager was fleeing the men he passed an elderly couple who told him to run home as fast as he could, which he did.

“I would like to speak to this couple as I believe they may have seen what happened and could have valuable information that will help our investigation.”

The offenders are described as being black, aged in their early 20s, wearing tracksuits and travelling on bicycles.

If you are either of the couple who was in the area at the time, contact DC Howell by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/70315/20.

Anyone with information about the incident can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the crime reference above.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

