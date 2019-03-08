Advanced search

Police investigating attempted burglary at Knebworth Park Cricket Club release CCTV image

PUBLISHED: 13:44 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 12 August 2019

Do you know this man? Police have released the image as part of their investigation into an attempted burglary at Knebworth Park Cricket Club. Picture: Herts police

Do you know this man? Police have released the image as part of their investigation into an attempted burglary at Knebworth Park Cricket Club. Picture: Herts police

Police officers investigating an attempted burglary in Knebworth have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Sometime between 10.40pm and 11.40pm on Sunday, August 4, attempts were made to force entry to Knebworth Park Cricket Club in Old Knebworth Lane.

Intruder lights and security cameras were damaged, but entry to the building was not gained.

It is believed more than one person was involved.

Bill Martin, the club's chairman, said: "Four or five people tried to break in, but must have been disturbed."

Officers would like to speak to the person pictured as he may have information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or has information, should email PCSO Becki O'Driscoll at becki.odriscoll@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime number 41/70903/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

