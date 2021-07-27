'Music legends' Aswad impress at LGC Live event in town centre

Published: 3:44 PM July 27, 2021

Aswad took to the stage at LGC Live over the weekend - Credit: Aimee Valinski

Reggae band Aswad greeted a delighted crowd in Letchworth town centre on Saturday for the first LGC Live event.

Crowds gathered for the much-anticipated Love Letchworth event, which saw local musicians such as Paul Dowsett, Max Ryan and Sam Lewis Band take the stage ahead of reggae legends, Aswad.

Closing the set was The Soul Man, who had the crowds on their feet dancing the night away.

Cathy Andrews from Letchworth BID said: "The event went really well, the weather stayed dry and the sun came out.

"It was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves safely and The Soul Man had everyone dancing at the end of the night."

Aswad, known for their version of 'Don't Turn Around' which went to number one in 1988, made an appearance on stage much to the delight of the crowds, before spending some time in the town centre.

Fans took to the BID's Facebook page to thank them for such a "fantastic" event.

One said: "Great concert, loved Aswad, what a dream to see live." Another added: "Music legends in LGC, great booking."

Upcoming events in Letchworth include the Green Festival on September 11 and the Beer & World Food Festival on September 25 and 26.

