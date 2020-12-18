Bid to protect future of Astonbury Wood as ancient woodland marketed for sale

Published: 2:00 PM December 18, 2020

An ancient woodland is being marketed for sale, prompting action to protect its future.

Astonbury Wood, which lies east of Stevenage off the A602 near Bragbury End, has existed since the 1600s and contains archaeological features, including several pits, as well as providing a rich wildlife habitat.

A designated Local Wildlife Site, owner Hertfordshire County Council wants to sell 54.72 acres of the woodland, as well as the Field Study Centre there.

This is despite Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust and Aston Parish Council proposing a Community Asset Transfer to retain the land for community use as a nature reserve.

Tom Day, from the wildlife trust, said: "Ancient woodlands such as Astonbury Wood are very important habitats. Recent decades have seen serious declines in their extent, quality and connectedness. Astonbury Wood’s diversity of habitats gives it great value, with its woodland, mature trees, ponds and stream."

The parish council is applying to East Herts Council to nominate the wood as an Asset of Community Value. If successful, it can't be sold without the parish council having the chance to register an interest as a bidder, triggering a six-month period during which time the land can only be sold to a community interest group.

Stevenage's Box Wood became an ACV last month after plots were put up for sale.

An Aston Parish Council spokesman said the six-month period will "allow time for funds to be raised to support a purchase", adding: "Astonbury Wood provides a very valuable area of woodland for public access, wildlife and biodiversity adjacent to a large centre of population."

A HCC spokesman said: “Given that interest has been received from a number of community users, the property will be marketed in the local market to give all interested parties an opportunity to express their proposals to ensure a fair process. As part of this, we will ensure consideration will be given to the future use of the woodland and whether this will be opened to the wider community.

"The long leasehold looks to restrict use of the site."

The parish council is forming an action group. To join, email astonburyactiongroup@gmail.com







