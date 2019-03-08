Aston water tower sells for 'sky-high price' after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media. Archant

A disused water tower near Stevenage has sold at auction for three times the guide price following a bidding war.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After sustained competition, Aston water tower was sold for £190,000 yesterday - well over the guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

You may also want to watch:

Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: "We certainly achieved a sky-high price for this towering structure and surrounding land.

"It is an excellent example of how a property a little out of the ordinary can capture the imagination of the public.

"Our purchaser has recognised the future potential of this site for alternative uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable."

The water tower on Aston End Road stands on 0.17 acres of land and has views towards open countryside. The land and structure are currently let to EE and BT for telephone masts at £9,000 per annum.